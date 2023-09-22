Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,379 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

