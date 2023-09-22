Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

