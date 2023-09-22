Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Medtronic stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.