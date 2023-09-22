Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

UNP opened at $211.42 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

