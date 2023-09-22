Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 242 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

