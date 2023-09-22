Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,262 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.