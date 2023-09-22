Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,638 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $58.82 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.