Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,114,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,860,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veris Residential by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,042,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 478,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,101,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $17.13 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

