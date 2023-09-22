Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $362,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Roku by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,615,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

