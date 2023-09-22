Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $456,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RCL opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -294.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

