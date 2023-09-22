Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 560 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 417.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.26.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.