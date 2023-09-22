Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.56.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

