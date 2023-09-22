Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $126.26 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

