Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.08 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.