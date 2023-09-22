Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

Read Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.