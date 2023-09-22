Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HIG opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

