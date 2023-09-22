Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STT opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.