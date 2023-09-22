Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.83 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.80.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.53%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

