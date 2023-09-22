Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.61 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 160,641 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 146.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

