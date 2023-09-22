Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 60.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 420.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 319,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,192,100 shares of company stock worth $819,284,166. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

