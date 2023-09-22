Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.80 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.25 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.61 and its 200-day moving average is $474.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

