Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.82 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

FANG opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

