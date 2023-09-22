Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.84 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $163.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.07.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
