Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 361,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,765,000 after buying an additional 273,980 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 2.9 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.6011 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

