Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.76.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

