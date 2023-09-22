Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,520. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

