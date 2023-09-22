Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

