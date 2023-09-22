Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Down 5.4 %
BN stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 367.11 and a beta of 1.43.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB cut their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
