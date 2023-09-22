Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 5.4 %

BN stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 367.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB cut their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.