Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

