Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

