Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.