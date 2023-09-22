Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,121 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

