Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,183 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,381 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.