Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,434 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 231,442 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.63 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

