Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,006 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

