Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 21,516 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $194,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 880,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $319.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.64 and a 200-day moving average of $315.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

