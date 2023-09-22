Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 253 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 218.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $205.20 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.