Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,921 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $66,663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

