Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 340 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOV opened at $141.58 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

