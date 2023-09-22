Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 385 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

