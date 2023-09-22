Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 45,153 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $221,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Apple stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

