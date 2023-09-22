Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 546 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,049,000 after acquiring an additional 568,762 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 390.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9 %

IFF stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

