Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 908 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 205.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 879,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

