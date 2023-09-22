Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 929 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $162.05.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.