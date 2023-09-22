Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

