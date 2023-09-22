Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

