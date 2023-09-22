Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $371,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

