Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 242,058 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $493,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

MSFT opened at $319.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

