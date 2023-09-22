Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 471,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

