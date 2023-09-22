Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $440.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

